Requirements Management Workshop Activities

Impact Effort Matrix for Software Requirements Prioritization
The Impact Effort Matrix allows prioritizing the implementation of requirements or product functionalities by considering the implementation cost and its impact on the product. Our proposed matrix is tailored to the process of Software Requirements Management and product development. Therefore, we understand Effort as the Implementation Cost, expressed in Scrum Points, and evaluate Impact while working with the matrix using group knowledge and intelligence or through the "Kano Model" exercise. The latter helps structure the discussion about Impact.