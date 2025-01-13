Impact Effort Matrix for Software Requirements Prioritization
Goal
To prioritize ideas and avoid incurring unnecessary losses, the results of the Impact Effort Matrix exercise allow for formulating a product roadmap.
Materials
Instructions
The workshop aims to evaluate ideas using the IMPACT / EFFORT matrix and put the tasks in the timeline. This will make the ideas real. We will look at ideas from the client's perspective and their implementation by a team.
To organize ideas from the Product point of view, we should first discuss how much effort will be put into carrying them out. The StoryPoint method will help us do this. It pays attention to comparing one task to another.
Each participant creates a new card and writes an estimation on it.
We discuss group estimates, "negotiate," and put the idea on the Y axis.
REPEAT CARD BY CARD.
When all ideas have been arranged on the Y axis, the Facilitator invites the team to discuss IMPACT.
Background
Bjørn Andersen, Tom Fagerhaug, and Marti Beltz designed the original matrix as a tool for deciding which of many solutions to implement after a brainstorming session. The Impact Effort Matrix for Software Requirements Prioritization is an adaptation by Dymitr Romanowski designed for the purpose of creating a product roadmap.
Tested and implemented by The Story for the Software Requirements Prioritization process.
