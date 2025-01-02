Fuzzy Matching Workshop Activities

An intelligent solution that use multiple NLP Vendors to extract the write Entities from an unstructured email of ordering PPEs. The Robot is mix&match the best results of all those NLPs. It uses Human in the Loop for validation.



The solution is quite good so, you can invite to send free text emails and analyze results.



Uipath Tech: ActionCenter ,AICenter



Tech: MicrosoftNLP, StanfordNLP, FuzzyMatching, GoogleTextAnalysis, Email