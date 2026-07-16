CAMILLE DENIAU ROULSTONE

CAMILLE DENIAU ROULSTONE

Toulouse

I have got a strong international background. I am fluent in three European languages combined with experience in intercultural management. After
After various positions in Sales & Marketing across international group Airbus, in different sites and countries, I took a turn into change management. I managed projects of business improvement and customer satisfaction. I went into Sales to get a highly operational experience. Then I worked as head marketing and communications in an independant entity of Airbus Defence and Space, now fully integrated. I was in charge of the communication activities and change part of the integration. I joined Airbus corporate communications for a couple of years
I am now working at Airbus Leadership University in team and individual coaching, including PCM training, CoDev and NVC. I ma a certified coach (EMCC)

I have got a strong international background. I am fluent in three European languages combined with experience in intercultural management. After
After various positions in Sales & Marketing across international group Airbus, in different sites and countries, I took a turn into change management. I managed projects of business improvement and customer satisfaction. I went into Sales to get a highly operational experience. Then I worked as head marketing and communications in an independant entity of Airbus Defence and Space, now fully integrated. I was in charge of the communication activities and change part of the integration. I joined Airbus corporate communications for a couple of years
I am now working at Airbus Leadership University in team and individual coaching, including PCM training, CoDev and NVC. I ma a certified coach (EMCC)

linkedin.com/in/camille-roulstone-coach
Contact author
Languages
EnglishFrenchGerman
Topics
project management#project review
Methods in the SessionLab library
CAMILLE DENIAU ROULSTONE

Apprendre à se connaître collectivement : La Boîte de Céréales

Introduction est essentielle (voir Instruction)

L'équipe va créer sa boîte de céréales avec les éléments représentatifs de l'équipe, en répondant aux questions (voir dans Instructions).

  1. premier travail en sous groupes (7 à 10) puis
  2. travail de convergence tous ensemble