CAMILLE DENIAU ROULSTONE

GET TO KNOW COLLECTIVELY - Cereal Box
Make the team design their agreed 'cereal box' representing their team identity.
I have got a strong international background. I am fluent in three European languages combined with experience in intercultural management. After
After various positions in Sales & Marketing across international group Airbus, in different sites and countries, I took a turn into change management. I managed projects of business improvement and customer satisfaction. I went into Sales to get a highly operational experience. Then I worked as head marketing and communications in an independant entity of Airbus Defence and Space, now fully integrated. I was in charge of the communication activities and change part of the integration. I joined Airbus corporate communications for a couple of years
I am now working at Airbus Leadership University in team and individual coaching, including PCM training, CoDev and NVC. I ma a certified coach (EMCC)
I have got a strong international background. I am fluent in three European languages combined with experience in intercultural management. After
After various positions in Sales & Marketing across international group Airbus, in different sites and countries, I took a turn into change management. I managed projects of business improvement and customer satisfaction. I went into Sales to get a highly operational experience. Then I worked as head marketing and communications in an independant entity of Airbus Defence and Space, now fully integrated. I was in charge of the communication activities and change part of the integration. I joined Airbus corporate communications for a couple of years
I am now working at Airbus Leadership University in team and individual coaching, including PCM training, CoDev and NVC. I ma a certified coach (EMCC)
Make the team design their agreed 'cereal box' representing their team identity.
Introduction est essentielle (voir Instruction)
L'équipe va créer sa boîte de céréales avec les éléments représentatifs de l'équipe, en répondant aux questions (voir dans Instructions).
Identify a project, to highlight stakes and key success factors
PINK successful scenario vs BLACK failing scenario