CAMILLE DENIAU ROULSTONE

I have got a strong international background. I am fluent in three European languages combined with experience in intercultural management. After

After various positions in Sales & Marketing across international group Airbus, in different sites and countries, I took a turn into change management. I managed projects of business improvement and customer satisfaction. I went into Sales to get a highly operational experience. Then I worked as head marketing and communications in an independant entity of Airbus Defence and Space, now fully integrated. I was in charge of the communication activities and change part of the integration. I joined Airbus corporate communications for a couple of years

I am now working at Airbus Leadership University in team and individual coaching, including PCM training, CoDev and NVC. I ma a certified coach (EMCC)

