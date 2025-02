"Your customer doesn't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."​ Damon Richards I have a dream. About companies not just pushing their products to make a living. Companies not just thinking about themselves. Instead let's think more about the problems we can solve with our products. How we can help our customers to live the life they want. Let's listen more to our customers and learn from them. Let's work together with our customers. There is nothing wrong in making a living. But we can do more with our work.

