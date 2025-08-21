The Eisenhower Matrix is a tool to sort tasks by priorities in one of 4 quadrants:

Important and urgent: these need to be done first

Urgent, but not important: delegate these, if you can

Important, but not urgent: block time to work on these tasks later on

neither important nor urgent: do not do them at all (if possible)



Definitions:

urgent = needs to be done now or very soon

important = will help you reach a goal or has impact on your life, your customers, your company