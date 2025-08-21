Eisenhower Matrix
The Eisenhower Matrix is a tool to sort tasks by priorities in one of 4 quadrants:
Important and urgent: these need to be done first
Urgent, but not important: delegate these, if you can
Important, but not urgent: block time to work on these tasks later on
neither important nor urgent: do not do them at all (if possible)
Definitions:
urgent = needs to be done now or very soon
important = will help you reach a goal or has impact on your life, your customers, your company
Goal
The Eisenhower Matrix is a tool to
• sort tasks by priorities
• identify tasks you want to delegate
• identify tasks you should not do at all
Instructions
ask two questions for each task:
1. Is this task urgent?
2. Is this task important?
Sort the task in one of the 4 quadrants and decide what to do with it.
Attachments
- eisenhower.png
Background
You struggle to differentiate between urgent and important. All tasks at hand seem equally urgent or important.
You can't delegate the urgent but unimportant tasks, because there is nobody to take them.
Tasks you find neither urgent nor important are important for somebody else. They need to be done.
You can't block time for important tasks which are not urgent, because you have too many urgent tasks
Author
"Your customer doesn't care how much you know, until they know how much you care." Damon Richards I have a dream. About companies not just pushing their products to make a living. Companies not just thinking about themselves. Instead let's think more about the problems we can solve with our products. How we can help our customers to live the life they want. Let's listen more to our customers and learn from them. Let's work together with our customers. There is nothing wrong in making a living. But we can do more with our work.More about author