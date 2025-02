Aga is an experiential education trainer who bases work on simulation games and outdoor exercises. She is a promoter of ideas and methods of experiential education in Poland. Based on her academic background, she is working as an expert in transferring scientific theory into management practice as a trainer and also as a training consultant and experience designer.

Aga is an experiential education trainer who bases work on simulation games and outdoor exercises. She is a promoter of ideas and methods of experiential education in Poland. Based on her academic background, she is working as an expert in transferring scientific theory into management practice as a trainer and also as a training consultant and experience designer.