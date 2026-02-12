Trisha Reyeg is a Partnerships Manager at metaFox, previously a Product Developer of coaching cards. With a background in management and a desire for learning, she pursues a path towards self-improvement and people development.

Trisha Reyeg is a Partnerships Manager at metaFox, previously a Product Developer of coaching cards. With a background in management and a desire for learning, she pursues a path towards self-improvement and people development.