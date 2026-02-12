Peer-coaching with the Power of Pictures
This workshop takes your participants, e.g. young leaders or aspiring coaches on a peer-coaching journey. It presents the basics of picture prompts as a means for personal development and coaching.The workshop applies both of these aspects in a powerful and multi-step peer-coaching exercise, leveraging the use of metaFox coaching picture cards. In this way, the session offers a hands-on approach to developing coaching skills, fostering deeper connections, and driving meaningful change.
Objectives
- Learn and apply visual prompts to guide reflective and solution-focused discussions.
- Enhance coaching and leadership capabilities by demonstrating the benefits of a coaching mindset.
- Enable participants to resolve a personal challenge through a creatively facilitated peer-coaching exercise.
Attachments
- 2024-01 Image Impulses in Coaching.png
- 2024-06 SessionLab Event_ Peer Coaching with Picture Cards.png
- metaFox Agenda.png
- metaFox deep pictures Original - Overview 1.png
- metaFox deep pictures Original - Overview 3.png
- metaFox deep pictures Original - Overview 5.png
- metaFox Zoom Poll.png
- metaFox_change of perspective exercise.pdf
- metafox_coaching basics.pdf
- metaFox_debriefing slide.png
- metaFox_experience&expectations.pdf
- metaFox_history on reflection prompts.pdf
- metaFox_picture card prompts.png
Instructions
This is a session for aspiring facilitators or leaders who wish to integrate coaching in their practice. The core of the session is a peer coaching exercise that leverages coaching picture cards to prompt the participants into deep reflection to gain insights into the nature of their challenge as well as uncovering resources to resolve it.
Adjust modules based on goals & timing
Depending on your goals, time and context, you can include or exclude the theory blocks on
- The background and history of picture prompts used in the exercise as well as
- The basics of a coaching attitude in leadership and everyday conversations
Who can facilitate this peer coaching workshop?
Thanks to the step-by-step instruction and detailed slides and material included, this session can be facilitated even by beginner facilitators. Some background in coaching is helpful in order to guide participants through the exercises and answer questions going beyond the peer coaching exercise itself.
Author
Trisha Reyeg is a Partnerships Manager at metaFox, previously a Product Developer of coaching cards. With a background in management and a desire for learning, she pursues a path towards self-improvement and people development.More about author