Peer-coaching with the Power of Pictures





This is a session for aspiring facilitators or leaders who wish to integrate coaching in their practice. The core of the session is a peer coaching exercise that leverages coaching picture cards to prompt the participants into deep reflection to gain insights into the nature of their challenge as well as uncovering resources to resolve it.

Adjust modules based on goals & timing

Depending on your goals, time and context, you can include or exclude the theory blocks on

The background and history of picture prompts used in the exercise as well as

The basics of a coaching attitude in leadership and everyday conversations





Who can facilitate this peer coaching workshop?

Thanks to the step-by-step instruction and detailed slides and material included, this session can be facilitated even by beginner facilitators. Some background in coaching is helpful in order to guide participants through the exercises and answer questions going beyond the peer coaching exercise itself.