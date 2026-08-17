The Belonging Barometer

Preparation

No special setup needed beyond a quiet space for private reflection before any group discussion.

Step 1: Introduce the pathway (Belonging is more than presence)

Unity with Others isn't about everyone getting along. It's about walking back into your workplace after time away and feeling at home, being able to share the values underneath your work and not just the tasks, and having room to differ from someone without having to silence yourself.

Step 2: Private written reflection (Three questions, in private first)

When did you last feel completely at home on this team?

Is there something you currently hold back because it might create friction?

Who here could you disagree with and still feel safe?

Step 3: Small group share (Trios work best)

In groups of three, participants share whatever they're comfortable sharing from their private reflection. Nothing is mandatory to disclose.

Step 4: Optional whole-group themes (Patterns, not individuals)

If trust allows, themes from the small groups get reported back to the whole group anonymously, without attributing specific answers to specific people.





Debrief & Discussion

What's one small thing this team could do to build more belonging, without forcing agreement where real differences exist?

Unity isn't the same as always agreeing. Where does the team currently confuse the two?

What would it take for one more person to feel safe saying something they currently hold back?





Facilitator notes / variations

This exercise touches trust and psychological safety directly. Don't run the full version with a team currently in an active, unresolved conflict without additional preparation and possibly a longer session.

The private reflection step (Step 2) can be used alone, without any group sharing, as a lighter individual coaching tool.





Formats and running length

Short (10 min): private reflection only, folded into a longer session as a quiet opener.

Standard (30–45 min): private reflection plus small group sharing and debrief.

Extended (half-day to full-day, trust and psychological safety offsite): use this as the anchor exercise for a longer session built entirely around team trust.





Give real private reflection time before opening any breakout rooms. This is not a warm-up to rush through.

Breakout rooms of three work well for the small group share.

If running the whole-group themes step online, collect themes in a shared, anonymous document rather than asking people to speak up live.