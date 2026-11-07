Opening the Door to Difficult Emotions
A short story that shifts how your participants relate to unwelcome feelings. Through a simple metaphor of a visitor at the door, participants explore what happens when we shut out difficult emotions, and what changes when we let them in. It makes acceptance-based coping concrete without jargon. Ideal for resilience, emotional-agility and wellbeing sessions.
Goal
Participants will:
- See the long-term cost of avoiding difficult emotions.
- Meet acceptance as an alternative to control and suppression.
- Begin to build a different relationship with hard feelings.
Materials
Instructions
Preparation
This is a told story. Read it slowly, in your own words, with pauses. You can adapt the details.
Step 1: Tell the story
Imagine a knock at the door. You open it to a warm, cheerful visitor. You chat, invite them in, share a coffee. They come back often, and each time you gladly open the door. A relationship of welcome grows.
One day the knock brings a different visitor: low, heavy, clearly having a hard time. You say they are not welcome and shut the door. They keep returning, and each time you refuse them more firmly. You never get to know them, yet in your mind they grow more threatening. A relationship of fear and avoidance has quietly formed.
Step 2: Unpack the metaphor
The visitors are our experiences, pleasant and unpleasant.
We welcome the good and bar the difficult, and over time the avoidance itself becomes the problem.
Shutting the door costs us: we miss what the feeling was telling us, we never learn we can handle it, and the struggle adds a second layer of suffering.
Step 3: Reflection
How do you usually deal with an unwelcome visitor, a difficult feeling?
What might change if you opened the door to it instead?
What would it be like to offer it a seat rather than a fight?
Debrief and Discussion
Be clear about the point: acceptance does not mean liking the feeling or wanting it to stay. It means letting it be present instead of spending energy fighting it. The goal is a different relationship with emotions, not more pleasant ones on demand.
Facilitator notes
- Emotions are data, the same idea behind What Your Emotions Are Telling You About Your Needs.
- Keep it experiential and resist over-explaining the theory.
- Hold space if the metaphor lands heavily for someone.
Formats and running length
- Short (10-15 min): tell the story and reflect.
- Standard (20-30 min): add paired discussion and a link to a real difficult feeling.
Tips for Running This Activity Online
- Tell the story live with cameras optional; it lands better as audio than text.
- Drop the reflection questions in the chat.
- Use breakout pairs for the discussion.
Background
This exercise builds on a well-known metaphor from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, the unwelcome guest at a party (Hayes, Strosahl and Wilson, 1999), which illustrates willingness: letting difficult inner experiences be present instead of fighting to keep them out. ACT distinguishes control-based coping such as suppression from acceptance-based coping, and research links habitual experiential avoidance with poorer psychological outcomes (Hayes et al., 1996). Trainers Toolbox has retold the metaphor in its own words as a short group story.
References
Hayes, S. C., Strosahl, K. D. and Wilson, K. G. (1999). Acceptance and Commitment Therapy: An Experiential Approach to Behavior Change. New York: Guilford.
Hayes, S. C., Wilson, K. G., Gifford, E. V., Follette, V. M. and Strosahl, K. (1996). Experiential avoidance and behavioral disorders: A functional dimensional approach to diagnosis and treatment. Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 64(6), 1152-1168.