Structuring Invitation

“Based on our direct experience in the field, we will eliminate the clutter of nonessential rules and requirements and determine which rules are truly necessary to achieve our purpose.”

Space and Materials

Groups of 4 to 7 chairs around small tables

Paper for each participant

Visual collaboration space [optional]



Participation Distribution

Roles include host [tech host] and participants.

Minimum group size is four.

Everyone is invited and has an equal opportunity to contribute.



Group Configuration

Individually

Small groups of 4 to 7

Whole group for sharing

Steps and Time Allocation



Intro: Share the structuring invitation and identify a shared purpose for responding to a challenge or new initiative, beginning with “we want . . . ​.” (1 min.) Generate Max Specs: Participants list everything they must do or must not do to achieve the shared purpose. These are the “max specs.” (1 min.) Form Groups and Combine Lists: In groups of four to five [breakouts], participants combine their lists, being as detailed as possible. (6 min.) Evaluate Max Specs: Everyone returns to plenary for instructions and then goes back to their groups [same breakout rooms]. Participants consider each max spec in relation to the shared purpose and cross off anything they can that doesn’t achieve the purpose (see under Collateral Materials for an example). (15 min.) Reevaluation (Optional): Everyone returns to plenary for instructions. The groups go through their lists one more time, looking for any more rules they can eliminate. (10 min.) Reduce Lists to Min Specs: Everyone returns to plenary. Each group shares its short list. As they share, consolidate the lists into the final list of inviolable min specs. (15 min.) Reflection on First Steps: Participants share ideas about first steps for achieving the shared purpose while putting the min specs into practice. (2 min.)