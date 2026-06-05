Min Specs
In Min Specs, participants generate a list of all potential dos and don’ts for achieving a purpose and then reduce it to the absolute minimum requirements.
By eliminating nonessential rules (max specs), Min Specs gives groups more freedom and promotes responsibility. It can also help a group scale up innovations with fidelity. Following the rules makes it possible for the group to go wild!
This structure gives life to LS Principle #6, Amplify Freedom and Responsibility.
Goal
Specify only the absolute “Must dos” and “Must not dos” for achieving a purpose
Materials
Instructions
Five Structural Elements – Min Specs
- Structuring Invitation
- Space and Materials
- Groups of 4 to 7 chairs around small tables
- Paper for each participant
- Visual collaboration space [optional]
- Participation Distribution
- Roles include host [tech host] and participants.
- Minimum group size is four.
- Everyone is invited and has an equal opportunity to contribute.
- Group Configuration
- Individually
- Small groups of 4 to 7
- Whole group for sharing
- Steps and Time Allocation
“Based on our direct experience in the field, we will eliminate the clutter of nonessential rules and requirements and determine which rules are truly necessary to achieve our purpose.”
Intro: Share the structuring invitation and identify a shared purpose for responding to a challenge or new initiative, beginning with “we want . . . .” (1 min.) Generate Max Specs: Participants list everything they must do or must not do to achieve the shared purpose. These are the “max specs.” (1 min.) Form Groups and Combine Lists: In groups of four to five [breakouts], participants combine their lists, being as detailed as possible. (6 min.) Evaluate Max Specs: Everyone returns to plenary for instructions and then goes back to their groups [same breakout rooms]. Participants consider each max spec in relation to the shared purpose and cross off anything they can that doesn’t achieve the purpose (see under Collateral Materials for an example). (15 min.) Reevaluation (Optional): Everyone returns to plenary for instructions. The groups go through their lists one more time, looking for any more rules they can eliminate. (10 min.) Reduce Lists to Min Specs: Everyone returns to plenary. Each group shares its short list. As they share, consolidate the lists into the final list of inviolable min specs. (15 min.) Reflection on First Steps: Participants share ideas about first steps for achieving the shared purpose while putting the min specs into practice. (2 min.)
Taking It Online
Min Specs works online with no major adjustments. You can use the chat function to evaluate max specs.
WHY? Purposes
- Evaluate and decide what is absolutely essential for success
- Open space for new possibilities
- Reduce frontline frustration and free people from micromanagement
- Focus or redirect resources and energies where it matters
- Help guide scaling up and spreading innovations with fidelity
- Simplify strategy in fast moving markets
Tips and Traps
- Focus attention on a tangible challenge, not a platitude
- Start with a complete list of dos
- Include as many players/stakeholders as possible
- Be ruthless in dropping dos: don't allow max specs to creep in
- Do extra rounds as needed
- Make the Min Specs official! Live by them (no "yes but")
- Give more weight to direct experience in the field rather than conceptual knowledge
- Keep the Min Specs alive by adapting them based on field experiences and Simple Ethnography observations
- Learn more in Edgeware and from Kathy Eisenhardt at Stanford [YouTube]
Riffs and Variations
- Do a second round of purpose testing with the question, "If you followed all the Min Specs except this one, would you achieve your purpose?" If yes, drop that spec from the list.
- Instead of developing Min Specs for the present, ask people to speculate on what Min Specs should shape action in the future. Use them to inform the present.
- Do Min Specs with virtual groups by using the chat function to share answers to each "can you violate this specification and achieve your purpose?" question. When your Min Specs list is getting shorter and tighter, open the voice conversation to all.
- Simple Ethnography or Nine Whys may reveal implicit or tacit Min Specs (dig deeper!)
Practical Applications
support a major transition, or help a design team identify features to develop and prototype.
- Align stakeholders around a complex problem
- Support a major transition, or help a design team identify features to develop and prototype.
- Senator Lynda Bourque Moss used Min Specs to identify the must dos and must not dos for all the stakeholders to share responsibility for preventing the habit of driving while intoxicated and support new state legislation. Read Lynda’s story, “Passing Montana Senate Bill 29” in Part Three: Stories from the Field.
- After a company-wide Open Space meeting, Alison Joslyn developed a set of Min Specs with the new project leaders of a corporate turnaround. See “Turning A Business Around” in Part Three.
- Examples from businesses: London Business School--Donald Sull [YouTube]
Optional String
- Follow up with Creative Destruction if people are reluctant to let go of max specs.
Attachments
- Min Specs Resources (Slides).pdf
- Min Specs cover image.PNG
Background
Attribution: Liberating Structure developed by Henri Lipmanowicz and Keith McCandless. Inspired by professor Kathleen Eisenhardt and author Paul Plsek (see Zimmerman, Lindberg, and Plsek Edgeware).