Meet the Customer Roleplay: Scenario Swap
Pairs draw a customer-meeting scenario and a short customer profile, then act it out live: one person plays the customer, the other plays themselves meeting that customer for real. After a short scene they reflect on what worked, then swap roles so everyone practises both sides of the conversation.
Goal
Practise uncovering what a customer or prospect actually needs by asking good questions rather than pitching or reacting too early. Build empathy for the customer's side by having to play it. Give participants a low-stakes rehearsal of a real, work-relevant conversation before they have it for real.
Materials
Instructions
- Prepare before the session. Build a small stack of scenario and customer profile cards drawn from situations your participants actually face (a cold approach, a price objection, a complaint call, a confused new user). Each profile card should give players enough grounding information to role-play effectively and you may wish to cover each of these:
- who they are (this can be simple or detailed)
- what problem are they facing
- what is their goal today
- Optional: instead of prepping the cards yourself, start the session by asking participants to write their own scenario and customer profile cards, based on real conversations they've had or are dreading. This takes longer to set up, but it grounds every scene in the experiences of someone in the group. It can also be helpful for followup conversations if a particular scenario resonates with the room.
- Introduce the exercise: Let everyone know the rules for exercise. Together, we'll roleplay some customer scenarios and reflect on what worked and what we'd change in the future. (I'd also recommend explicitly naming the fact that roleplay can be a bit embarrassing, but being embarrassed in a space with your team is likely better than being embarrassed in front of a customer.) Next, let people know their goal for when they're roleplaying as someone on the team. Depending on your team, this might be "understand the customer's problem and give them next steps" or "qualify the customer and give them an appropriate sales pitch."
- Form pairs. Put people into pairs and have them draw one scenario card at random. One person plays the customer and reads the profile card while the other will play themselves!
- Set the scene (1–2 minutes). Before acting, ask the pair to agree on the physical space they're meeting in: a stand at a busy trade show, a phone call, a desk, a hallway between meetings. What's around them, is there noise, a queue, time pressure? Get them to physically move chairs or stand up to match. This moment of imagining the space is what turns a script into something that feels real.
- Round 1 (4–5 minutes). Start a conversation. Both people stay in character and each tries to move towards their goal.
- Reflect in pairs (2 minutes). Pairs then reflect on the conversation. What went well? What would you do differently? What resonated most from the customer's POV?
- Swap and repeat. Swap roles so each person plays both sides. Most times, drawing a new card makes the most sense but it can be nice to give the option to repeat the same roleplay from the opposite side. Encourage pairs to do what feels the most useful for them.
- Group debrief. Ask a few pairs to share: what they noticed in themselves or their partner, what felt good or clicked, the question that unlocked something versus the one that shut things down, what they'd use next time, and what they'd actually do differently in a conversation with a real customer. Build a shared list of what worked.
Facilitator notes
- Works for sales conversations, support calls, onboarding chats, interviews, or negotiations, just swap the profile cards for the context.
- Brief customer players to stay realistic rather than deliberately difficult, the goal is a believable conversation, not a trap.
- If running online, ALWAYS use breakout rooms. Roleplay can be awkward at the best of times and people shouldn't feel like they need to perform.
- Don't skip the scene-setting step, even a minute of imagining the noise, the space, the time pressure and how you're physically standing or sitting changes how real the role-play feels, and makes the debrief richer. In our experience, this step has helped generate more learnings, particularly when thinking about conference booth setup or meeting customers in real spaces.
- The phrasing of "what is their goal today" is quite important. Customers may be facing a deep problem that your team can solve, but on a given day, they might be frustrated for another reason or have a more immediate issue. Real conversations often must balance such things and developing the skill to help in the moment and go deeper is a great one for teams to develop.
- Adapted from the role-play practice SessionLab's own team used to rehearse booth conversations before a trade show, generalised so any customer-facing scenario can slot in.
Attachments
- roleplay activity cover.jpg
Background
Original exercise adapted from SessionLab's internal role-play practice for rehearsing booth conversations ahead of the World of Learning 2026 conference.