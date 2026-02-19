Back-to-back listening

Practice deeper listening and empathy by experiencing the same stimulus from two perspectives. Partners sit back-to-back and first listen individually to a short piece of music, noticing their internal experience through body, emotions, and thoughts.

They then describe their experience to each other in detail before listening again — this time through the lens of their partner’s description. By shifting from “my experience” to “your experience,” participants practice perspective-taking, empathy, and disciplined attention.

This simple structure builds the micro-behaviors that strengthen understanding, improve collaboration, and enhance the quality of insight gathered from others.