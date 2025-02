A quote: "Whilst working with Nick, I've been blown away by his ability to cut through the clutter and quickly and astutely get to the core of complicated issues. He does this clearly and compassionately. His approach is delicate and warm, yet he packs powerful punches full of insight and wisdom."

A quote: "Whilst working with Nick, I've been blown away by his ability to cut through the clutter and quickly and astutely get to the core of complicated issues. He does this clearly and compassionately. His approach is delicate and warm, yet he packs powerful punches full of insight and wisdom."