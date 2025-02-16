Martin Gilbraith

Martin Gilbraith

Certified Professional Facilitator (CPF | Master), ICA:UK Associate, #FacPower author, GOC Trustee, FRSA
London, United Kingdom

I work as a facilitator, trainer and consultant. I help groups, teams, organisations and networks work more effectively together to bring about lasting change.

I work as a facilitator, trainer and consultant. I help groups, teams, organisations and networks work more effectively together to bring about lasting change.

martingilbraith.com/
linkedin.com/in/martingilbraith
iaf-world.org/site/members/martin-gilbraith/1202
bsky.app/profile/martingilbraith.com
Languages
EnglishSpanishArabicCatalan
Topics
energiserget-to-knowIcebreakerteam
Methods in the SessionLab library