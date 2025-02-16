Martin Gilbraith

Just One Lie
This method is adapted from the well-known icebreaker 'Two Truths And A Lie' to create an activity that you could return to throughout a meeting.
I work as a facilitator, trainer and consultant. I help groups, teams, organisations and networks work more effectively together to bring about lasting change.
I work as a facilitator, trainer and consultant. I help groups, teams, organisations and networks work more effectively together to bring about lasting change.
This method is adapted from the well-known icebreaker 'Two Truths And A Lie' to create an activity that you could return to throughout a meeting.