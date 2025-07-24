João Sevilhano works with and for other people, via learning experiences design, and improving human relationships and interaction through conversation. A graduate of applied psychology, he also works in the corporate world helping people, teams, and organizations to establish more human relationships. His belief that our work lives are making us not just miserable but sick, is the principal thrust of his quest to reframe our relationships with work, starting by openly and provocatively designing and implementing conversation contexts where we can question the “truths” that should be changed. João co-founded and co-manages the learning design studio Way Beyond, where he has a particular focus on strategy and innovation.

João Sevilhano works with and for other people, via learning experiences design, and improving human relationships and interaction through conversation. A graduate of applied psychology, he also works in the corporate world helping people, teams, and organizations to establish more human relationships. His belief that our work lives are making us not just miserable but sick, is the principal thrust of his quest to reframe our relationships with work, starting by openly and provocatively designing and implementing conversation contexts where we can question the “truths” that should be changed. João co-founded and co-manages the learning design studio Way Beyond, where he has a particular focus on strategy and innovation.