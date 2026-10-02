Lightning Decision Jam (LDJ) Royale
Lightning Decision Jam (LDJ) Royale
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An incredibly flexible, all-purpose workshop to uncover challenges, align on priorities, and co-create actionable solutions in just a few hours.
👥 4-12 people · ⏱️ 1-3 hours
Duration: Any
Participants: Any
by Jonathan Courtney (AJ&Smart Berlin)forfacilitator.com
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Hey, Jonathan here, co-founder of AJ&Smart and Workshopper.com! AJ&Smart is an award-winning product design, strategy and innovation studio. We focus on using Design Sprints to guide companies all around the world in product design, product strategy and innovation. We work closely with Jake Knapp, the inventor of Design Sprints, to continuously evolve and improve the Design Sprint to provide the best possible value to our customers Clients include Lufthansa, HSBC, Daimler, Western Digital, LEGO, eBay, Deutsche Telekom, UEFA, Udacity, Bain & Company, N26 and the United Nations.More about author