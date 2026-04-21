Ideation Session

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Get those ideas flowing and boost your team's creativity with an ideation session. Move from brainstorming, to clustering and solution pitching in just a few hours.

Duration: 150m +
Participants: Any
James SmartSessionLab
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    James Smart
    James Smart
    Head of Content @ SessionLab
    James Smart is Head of Content at SessionLab. He’s facilitated workshops and designed elearning experiences for places including the University of East Anglia and the National Centre for Writing. At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.
    sessionlab.com/
    linkedin.com/in/jamessmartsl
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