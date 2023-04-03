The template for a basic training session is based on a learning framework designed by American educational theorist David Kolb in the 1980s and follows four steps:

Concrete experience, with room for practical, experiential activities;

Reflective observation, a time to debrief, form opinions on what the exercise revealed, and discuss them with others;

Abstract conceptualization, when it’s up to the trainer to offer models, theories and frameworks conducive to deeper understanding and, lastly

Active experimentation, in which participants are guided to begin applying new learnings to real-world situations.



In this session outline you will find spaces dedicated to each of those blocks as well as to initial preparation and closing activities.



The most common complaint about trainings is that new skills learnt rarely get applied after the trainer has left. Prevent this risk by including real-life examples, case studies, and giving participants time to reflect on what steps they will take, in practice, to apply what was presented at the training.

This template offers ideas and a general outline of a generic training session, and it’s up to you to fill it with content and activities, based on your topic.

There are innumerable occasions upon which a training course might be useful, such as: