Facilitation for Beginners

This session is designed to introduce facilitation to newbies. In half a day, it gives participants the insights they need to understand what facilitation is and how they can apply it in their life in a very practical way. Participants leave with knowledge of basic tools they can take and use to improve team work, meetings and events.

During the session, the facilitator builds opportunities to:

Share their knowledge and experience.

Have participants experience tools directly.

Practice facilitative skills such as active listening.

Discuss facilitation concepts with the group.

The session is ideal as a first step in a journey towards mastery of facilitation, but can also stand alone as a support to disseminating facilitative skills among teams, managers and staff. It also works well with youth, e.g. young professionals in a soft skills programme or higher education students learning how to better work in teams.