Kelly Cousineau

I love everything about business and work. Work comes natural to me. For most of my life, when I had the choice between getting something done and playing, I usually chose work over the fun. My consulting business was very satisfying. For over 20 years, I provided strategic planning and business process improvement services to corporate executives. Circumstances in my life led my decision to end that work. When I stopped making the money, I didn’t feel valuable. I lost my purpose and a major part of my identity. I took a serious look at my perspectives on work. I wondered how I could be valuable to others without that business. But God helped me see I still had much to offer the world. I redefined work as using my gifts and talents to serve others. I want people to find value and dignity in their work so they can succeed and be fulfilled by making a difference. I was ready for my new adventure. Now I help business leaders create their next adventures.

I love everything about business and work. Work comes natural to me. For most of my life, when I had the choice between getting something done and playing, I usually chose work over the fun. My consulting business was very satisfying. For over 20 years, I provided strategic planning and business process improvement services to corporate executives. Circumstances in my life led my decision to end that work. When I stopped making the money, I didn’t feel valuable. I lost my purpose and a major part of my identity. I took a serious look at my perspectives on work. I wondered how I could be valuable to others without that business. But God helped me see I still had much to offer the world. I redefined work as using my gifts and talents to serve others. I want people to find value and dignity in their work so they can succeed and be fulfilled by making a difference. I was ready for my new adventure. Now I help business leaders create their next adventures.