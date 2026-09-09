I’m the founding principal at JDR Growth Partners, where I work alongside family business owners and leadership teams to help them articulate a collective vision of longer-term success, develop a strategic plan to achieve it, and execute it with excellence. I also coach executives to higher levels of performance as a leader and teammate. Before founding JDR in 2014, I spent 11 years as a CEO and held multiple C-level roles across a range of industries. My experience includes leadership positions at Clorox, PepsiCo, and SC Johnson, as well as in family-owned and private equity-backed companies.

Now, I partner with family business owners who want to preserve the core of what made them successful while driving the change needed to achieve their full potential.

Finally, I'm a big fan of servant leadership and I authored a book about it titled; The Bridge to Growth: How Servant Leaders Achieve Better Results and Why It Matters Now More Than Ever.

