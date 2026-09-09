John Weng

John Weng

Helping leaders, and the practitioners who serve them, be at their best.
San Diego, CA

Bricolas is the leadership development practice of John Weng, PhD, ICF PCC ACTC. The work spans executive coaching, team development, coaching supervision, and mentor coaching, and it is built on group relations and experiential learning rather than a fixed curriculum. Bricolas also makes Aperture (aperturedeck.com), a digital deck of 190 wordless images for facilitators who put a picture in the middle of the conversation.

Bricolas is the leadership development practice of John Weng, PhD, ICF PCC ACTC. The work spans executive coaching, team development, coaching supervision, and mentor coaching, and it is built on group relations and experiential learning rather than a fixed curriculum. Bricolas also makes Aperture (aperturedeck.com), a digital deck of 190 wordless images for facilitators who put a picture in the middle of the conversation.

bricolas.com
linkedin.com/in/johnwengphd
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Languages
English
Methods in the SessionLab library