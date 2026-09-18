Guillaume ROISSARD

Guillaume ROISSARD

#Innovation #Collaborative #Transformation #Efficiency
Paris / France / International

As a Consultant & Facilitator, specializing in collective intelligence and co-design:

At the strategic level, I support Executive Committees, Leadership Teams, Managers and Project Leads in framing, designing and implementing Transformation, Innovation and Continuous Improvement initiatives.

At the operational level, I facilitate collaborative and collective intelligence approaches to mobilize and engage teams, break down silos, address operational challenges and unlock innovation potential — driving overall, sustainable and responsible performance.

As a Consultant & Facilitator, specializing in collective intelligence and co-design:

At the strategic level, I support Executive Committees, Leadership Teams, Managers and Project Leads in framing, designing and implementing Transformation, Innovation and Continuous Improvement initiatives.

At the operational level, I facilitate collaborative and collective intelligence approaches to mobilize and engage teams, break down silos, address operational challenges and unlock innovation potential — driving overall, sustainable and responsible performance.

linkedin.com/in/guillaumeroissard-facilitateur/
linkedin.com/in/guillaumeroissard-facilitateur/
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