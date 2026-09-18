Guillaume ROISSARD
As a Consultant & Facilitator, specializing in collective intelligence and co-design:
At the strategic level, I support Executive Committees, Leadership Teams, Managers and Project Leads in framing, designing and implementing Transformation, Innovation and Continuous Improvement initiatives.
At the operational level, I facilitate collaborative and collective intelligence approaches to mobilize and engage teams, break down silos, address operational challenges and unlock innovation potential — driving overall, sustainable and responsible performance.
As a Consultant & Facilitator, specializing in collective intelligence and co-design:
At the strategic level, I support Executive Committees, Leadership Teams, Managers and Project Leads in framing, designing and implementing Transformation, Innovation and Continuous Improvement initiatives.
At the operational level, I facilitate collaborative and collective intelligence approaches to mobilize and engage teams, break down silos, address operational challenges and unlock innovation potential — driving overall, sustainable and responsible performance.