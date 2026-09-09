Debs Jackson-Cole

I am a French and Spanish speaking facilitator with 25+ years’ international business experience which includes managing large international conference programmes on a project basis and designing interactive and engaging workshops.

I have cross-industry experience and love the variety of working with different organisations, groups and individuals within an international environment, understanding their challenges and goals, ultimately bringing them together to encourage partnerships and collaboration. I use my facilitation and communication skills in every area of my work and really see the value of a consultative, open and reflective approach.

Collaboration is at the heart of everything I do. I love working with organisations who are focused on making change – Charities, INGOs, international coalitions and membership organisations who convene and build partnerships to support and improve the lives of people and protect our planet.