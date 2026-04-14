David Plouffe

I am a facilitator and change practitioner dedicated to the "human side" of organizational systems. With over 30 years of experience navigating large-scale transitions, I bridge the gap between rigid corporate structures and the living, breathing people within them.

My practice is rooted in Appreciative Leadership, Collective Impact and Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD), focusing on identifying hidden gifts and fostering collective wisdom. I am a deep believer in the Group Works Pattern Language, using it as a foundational vocabulary to help teams move toward alignment, embrace dissonance, and find common ground.

Currently, I am focused on refining a human-centred approach to service design and space transitions—ensuring that as our systems evolve, our people thrive.