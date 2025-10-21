Truth holding
A collective witnessing practice where participants anonymously name truths they are carrying and then the group then takes turns physically and verbally “holding” one another’s truths, building shared understanding, acceptance, empathy, and surfacing patterns in the group.
Goal
Surface what the group is feeling and thinking. Allow individuals an opportunity to anonymously express something the may feel like they can't otherwise share. Discover patterns. Create connection, empathy, and shared understanding in the group through people 'holding' truths for each other.
Instructions
To begin the facilitator introduces the purpose of the activity. For example, people often struggle to fully take in a truth that is present in their lives. When someone feels alone with a truth, it can be even harder to fully let yourself take it in. However, it is only by fully accepting a truth that we're able to do anything productive about it. Together we are going to do an activity where we will take turns 'holding' truths for each other in the group. We are not here to fix, solve, or respond to these truths. The purpose is only to help each other not have to hold them alone and learn from the process.
Step 1: Identify truthsShare an open response anonymous short-answer poll. For example, a Mentimeter poll with the question "What is true for you?" and/or "What truth are you holding right now?" Make sure the settings are for anonymous participation.
Note - Encourage people to share whatever kinds of truths you are looking for - for example, it could be on a topic that is affecting everyone, or focused on emotions, fears, personal health, finances, relationships, etc. The point is to get people into the space where they are willing to put out something that is true that perhaps they are having a challenging time with one way or another. This could be something personal, relational, about this group, about the work we’re here to do, or about the world. Any truth that feels present for the participants.
Step 2: Read truths Share results so everyone can see them. e.g. screenshare the results.
Step 3: Hold truths Explain and demo the activity. Have people practice each step together.
Person A: Says "I am holding _____" [a truth, stated in a few words]. Physically hold your hands open, like they are holding an object that rests in your open hands.
ALL: Raise hand if you are willing to also hold that truth
Person A: Says "I pass ____ [truth] to B." (choose a person raising their hand). Physically pass the object to your Zoom camara.
Person B: Says "I accept holding _____ [truth]" while physically receiving the object from their Zoom camera. Person B holds the truth for a moment and then chooses another truth from the Mentimeter to hold & process begins again.
Note - as facilitator you will want to take down the screenshare so people can see each other on screen. Seeing a bunch of people holding the truth you wrote can be a powerful experience. =================== Possible applications
To build trust and shared reality - early in a collaboration so people can safely name what is true without judgment.
To align before key decisions or transitions - surfacing what is present but unspoken to move forward with clarity.
To deepen empathy and relational awareness - recognizing that others are carrying truths you may not see.
To sense early signals in a complex system - noticing emerging patterns before they become resistance or burnout.
To honor and integrate during closure or change - acknowledging what has been true before a chapter shifts or ends.
To collectively process a major shared change - naming what has shifted so the group can orient and move forward together.
Background
Created by Erica Marx during AIN Open Space.
Author
I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.More about author