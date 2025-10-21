Truth holding

Note - Encourage people to share whatever kinds of truths you are looking for - for example, it could be on a topic that is affecting everyone, or focused on emotions, fears, personal health, finances, relationships, etc. The point is to get people into the space where they are willing to put out something that is true that perhaps they are having a challenging time with one way or another. This could be something personal, relational, about this group, about the work we’re here to do, or about the world. Any truth that feels present for the participants.

Step 2: Read truths Share results so everyone can see them. e.g. screenshare the results.





Step 3: Hold truths Explain and demo the activity. Have people practice each step together.

Person A: Says "I am holding _____" [a truth, stated in a few words]. Physically hold your hands open, like they are holding an object that rests in your open hands.

ALL: Raise hand if you are willing to also hold that truth

Person A: Says "I pass ____ [truth] to B." (choose a person raising their hand). Physically pass the object to your Zoom camara.

Person B: Says "I accept holding _____ [truth]" while physically receiving the object from their Zoom camera. Person B holds the truth for a moment and then chooses another truth from the Mentimeter to hold & process begins again.

Note - as facilitator you will want to take down the screenshare so people can see each other on screen. Seeing a bunch of people holding the truth you wrote can be a powerful experience. =================== Possible applications

To build trust and shared reality - early in a collaboration so people can safely name what is true without judgment.

To align before key decisions or transitions - surfacing what is present but unspoken to move forward with clarity.

To deepen empathy and relational awareness - recognizing that others are carrying truths you may not see.

To sense early signals in a complex system - noticing emerging patterns before they become resistance or burnout.

To honor and integrate during closure or change - acknowledging what has been true before a chapter shifts or ends.

To collectively process a major shared change - naming what has shifted so the group can orient and move forward together.