Throwing Information

PREPARATION

Choose a soft ball or another light object that can be passed safely. Clear enough space for the group to form a circle. Tell participants that they choose what to share. A simple habit, interest, preference, or current focus is enough; nobody is required to reveal sensitive personal information.

STEP 1: SHARE ONE DETAIL

Ask participants to introduce themselves one at a time. If the group does not know one another, each person says their name and shares one brief detail about themselves. If the group already knows one another, each person shares something they consider useful, interesting, or personally meaningful. Encourage everyone to listen because they will need to remember the details in the next part.

STEP 2: EXPLAIN THE THROWING RULE

Give the ball to one participant. They choose another person and gently throw or pass the ball to them. They must not call that person by name. Instead, they identify the receiver using the detail that person shared. For example: “This goes to the person who drinks coffee every morning.” The receiver catches the ball, recalls another participant’s detail, and passes the ball to that person in the same way.

STEP 3: CONTINUE THE SEQUENCE

Continue until every participant has received the ball at least once. If the group is comfortable, run another round with a slightly faster rhythm. If someone cannot remember a detail, let the group help without turning the moment into a test. The purpose is connection and listening, not perfect recall.

STEP 4: DEBRIEF

Discuss the experience using questions such as:

• What helped you remember another person’s information?

• How did it feel when someone remembered what you shared?

• What did you notice about the way the group listened?

• Was it easier to remember facts, habits, interests, or stories?

• What could this exercise teach us about attention in group communication?

FACILITATOR NOTES

Keep all sharing voluntary and allow participants to choose a neutral detail. Do not ask the group to guess or repeat information that could embarrass someone. Use passing instead of throwing when the room, group, or accessibility needs make that safer. With a large group, divide participants into circles of 8–12 people. Do not eliminate participants for forgetting; offer prompts and keep the tone supportive.