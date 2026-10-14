The 3-Minute Delegation Conversation: timed handoff practice in trios

Pick a real task, 3 minutes. Each person writes down one task they keep doing themselves. Quick test: could someone else get it to about 70 percent of what you would deliver? If yes, it is a good candidate. Write the five elements, 3 minutes. A name (one person, never "the team"). An outcome (what finished looks like, not the steps). A deadline (a day and a time). Context (why it matters). Authority (what they can decide without you). Teach the four blocks, 2 minutes. Context, 60 seconds: what is going on and what makes it difficult. Outcome, 45 seconds: describe finished and leave the route to them. Authority, 30 seconds: name the level as a number. Level 1, you decide and tell me afterwards. Level 2, you decide and tell me before you act. Level 3, bring me options and I choose. Verification, 60 seconds: they say the request back in their own words, say why it matters, and say whether they are in. Form trios. Delegator, receiver and timekeeper. The timekeeper calls each block change out loud and ticks which of the five elements they actually heard. Round 1, 4 minutes. Three minutes of conversation, one minute of feedback from the timekeeper. In the first round, call the block changes for the whole room with a visible timer. Rotate twice, 8 minutes. Everyone plays every role once. Commit, 3 minutes. Each person says out loud the task, the person, the authority level and the date of the first check-in. Put that check-in about a quarter of the way to the deadline, early enough to change course.

Facilitator notes. The most common trap is an outcome that turns into steps. If you hear "first you will pull the data, then...", stop the trio and ask: what does finished look like? The second trap is authority. "Level 1, but check with me first" is really Level 2, so make delegators name the number. People without direct reports can delegate to a peer, a vendor or a project partner.