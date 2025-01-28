Erica Marx

#listening and awareness#improv game#perspectives

Instructions

Each person plays a character.  

When the word “switch” is shouted (or a bell rung), the players switch to playing their scene partner’s character, mimicking their partner’s mannerisms and intent. 

Understory version - People are watching and they step in to continue the character. 

Background

classic improv game



