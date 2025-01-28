Switch
Switch
by Erica Marx for Erica Marx Coaching.
Instructions
Each person plays a character.
When the word “switch” is shouted (or a bell rung), the players switch to playing their scene partner’s character, mimicking their partner’s mannerisms and intent.
Understory version - People are watching and they step in to continue the character.
Background
classic improv game
