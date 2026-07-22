Robo Word Finder
Robo Word Finder sits your team around a giant letter board where little robots walk the tiles, hunting hidden words together. Everyone draws from a single shared pool of letter picks, so nobody can sweep the board alone — someone spots a word, someone walks it, and the team decides together whether it's worth the picks. Quick to teach and easy to drop in, it's a short, collaborative break for a remote team, with boards in nine languages.
Goal
A light, shared-resource warm-up that gets a remote team talking and making small decisions together. Good as a low-effort energiser or break where the shared letter budget quietly forces coordination rather than solo play.
Materials
Instructions
Preparation & setup
- One person creates the game and shares the room link; everyone who opens it lands on the same board as their own robot.
- No video call is required, but a voice channel helps since most of the game happens out loud.
Running it, step by step
- Walk the board. Move your robot with the arrow keys or WASD. The board is big on purpose — spread out and cover different corners instead of crowding one patch.
- Mark a trail. Hold Space while walking to mark the letters you pass; walk back over a marked tile to clear it. Tap Space to toggle just the tile you're standing on.
- Share the picks. The team shares one budget of letter picks, so talk before you spend. Finding a real word refills the pool for everyone.
- Keep the rounds rolling. Each round has its own word list and timer. Clear the list before the clock runs out and a fresh board rolls in; rounds keep coming until you stop.
Debrief questions
- How did you split up the board — by agreement or by instinct?
- Did the shared pick budget change how you decided which words to go for?
- Who called out finds, and how did the team avoid stepping on each other?
- Where does "shared budget, can't go it alone" mirror how our team shares resources?
Variations & tips
- Language mix: switch the board to one of nine languages for a non-English or mixed group.
- Timeboxed break: set a fixed number of rounds as a quick mid-meeting reset rather than an open-ended session.
- Add the evidence: for $30 the Team Building Bot produces a Team Dynamics Map, a Pressure Response Profile and a Key Moments analysis. Opt-in; a mirror for the team, never a dossier for the boss.
Attachments
- 02-team-board.png
- 04-hud-mechanic.png
- robowordfinder.jpg
Background
Robo Word Finder is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups.
Free to play with a free account. Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/robowordfinder