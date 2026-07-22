Robo Word Finder

Robo Word Finder sits your team around a giant letter board where little robots walk the tiles, hunting hidden words together. Everyone draws from a single shared pool of letter picks, so nobody can sweep the board alone — someone spots a word, someone walks it, and the team decides together whether it's worth the picks. Quick to teach and easy to drop in, it's a short, collaborative break for a remote team, with boards in nine languages.

Duration: 10m - 30m
Participants: 1 - 10
Difficulty:  Low
Tina PucSuperglue
by forSuperglue

Goal

A light, shared-resource warm-up that gets a remote team talking and making small decisions together. Good as a low-effort energiser or break where the shared letter budget quietly forces coordination rather than solo play.

Materials

    Instructions

    Preparation & setup

    • One person creates the game and shares the room link; everyone who opens it lands on the same board as their own robot.
    • No video call is required, but a voice channel helps since most of the game happens out loud.

    Running it, step by step

    1. Walk the board. Move your robot with the arrow keys or WASD. The board is big on purpose — spread out and cover different corners instead of crowding one patch.
    2. Mark a trail. Hold Space while walking to mark the letters you pass; walk back over a marked tile to clear it. Tap Space to toggle just the tile you're standing on.
    3. Share the picks. The team shares one budget of letter picks, so talk before you spend. Finding a real word refills the pool for everyone.
    4. Keep the rounds rolling. Each round has its own word list and timer. Clear the list before the clock runs out and a fresh board rolls in; rounds keep coming until you stop.

    Debrief questions

    • How did you split up the board — by agreement or by instinct?
    • Did the shared pick budget change how you decided which words to go for?
    • Who called out finds, and how did the team avoid stepping on each other?
    • Where does "shared budget, can't go it alone" mirror how our team shares resources?

    Variations & tips

    • Language mix: switch the board to one of nine languages for a non-English or mixed group.
    • Timeboxed break: set a fixed number of rounds as a quick mid-meeting reset rather than an open-ended session.
    • Add the evidence: for $30 the Team Building Bot produces a Team Dynamics Map, a Pressure Response Profile and a Key Moments analysis. Opt-in; a mirror for the team, never a dossier for the boss.

    Attachments

    • 02-team-board.png
    • 04-hud-mechanic.png
    • robowordfinder.jpg

    Background

    Robo Word Finder is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups.

    Free to play with a free account. Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/robowordfinder

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