Przedstawienie się prowadzących i uczestników

Duration: 10m +
Participants: Any
Aga Leśny
by 

Materials

    Instructions

    1. 3 słowa o Pracowni

    2. Trenerzy krótko o sobie

    3. Uczestnicy krótko o sobie

    Author

    Aga Leśny
    Aga Leśny
    Learning Experience Design Expert
    Aga is an experiential education trainer who bases work on simulation games and outdoor exercises. She is a promoter of ideas and methods of experiential education in Poland. Based on her academic background, she is working as an expert in transferring scientific theory into management practice as a trainer and also as a training consultant and experience designer.
    linkedin.com/in/agnes-lesny/
    More about author

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