Przedstawienie się prowadzących i uczestników
Przedstawienie się prowadzących i uczestników
Duration: 10m +
Participants: Any
Materials
Instructions
1. 3 słowa o Pracowni
2. Trenerzy krótko o sobie
3. Uczestnicy krótko o sobie
Author
Aga is an experiential education trainer who bases work on simulation games and outdoor exercises. She is a promoter of ideas and methods of experiential education in Poland. Based on her academic background, she is working as an expert in transferring scientific theory into management practice as a trainer and also as a training consultant and experience designer.More about author
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