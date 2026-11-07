Legacy Reflection
Guide participants to imagine the end of their life, through their own gravestone or funeral speech, to clarify what matters most. Research on death reflection shows that imagining the end of life in a concrete, personal way can shift values toward what is intrinsic and meaningful, and away from status and material concern. Ideal for coaching, wellbeing and values work, personal-development retreats, and reflective workshop closings.
Goal
Participants will:
- Increase awareness of their personal values by considering their own mortality.
- Reconnect with what they most want to be remembered for.
- Surface a sense of meaning and direction to carry into everyday choices.
Materials
Instructions
Preparation and room setup
Set a calm, unhurried tone. This exercise asks people to imagine their own death, so psychological safety comes first. Make participation genuinely optional, tell people they can stop at any point, and give permission to keep their writing private. Allow quiet individual space, and soften the lighting or add gentle music if it helps.
There are two variations. Choose one, or offer both and let participants pick.
Variation A: The Gravestone
Step 1. Introduce the reflection. We rarely pause to think about our own mortality, and starting from the finish lets us align how we live with what we most want to be remembered for.
Step 2. Invite participants to picture their own gravestone. On a printed outline or blank sheet, they write "Here lies", then their name and dates, to make the image concrete.
Step 3. Ask them to add a few words capturing how they would like their life to have been.
What would you like to see on your headstone?
How would you like to be remembered?
How would you like to have spent your time?
Variation B: The Funeral Speech
Step 1. Invite participants to imagine they are attending their own funeral, many years from now, and to consider what they would want to hear said about them.
Step 2. Ask them to write their own funeral speech, freely, without editing or judging. Words, phrases or full sentences are all fine.
Step 3. Reflection prompts:
What traits and values did you consistently show across your life?
Who and what did you have an impact on, and why?
Who did you care for, and how?
What are you most proud of?
What were you passionate about?
What is your legacy?
Debrief and Discussion
Bring people back gently, and invite (never require) sharing.
What surprised you about what you wrote?
Which values came through most strongly?
Where is there a gap between that and how you spend your time now?
What is one small change you could make this week to live closer to what matters?
Facilitator notes
- Always check consent first and remind people they can stop at any time. Be ready to offer a quiet break if someone becomes distressed.
- The Gravestone variation is concrete and visual; the Funeral Speech variation is narrative and expansive.
- This is emotionally charged content. It is not suited to an icebreaker slot or a group with no established safety.
Formats and running length
- Short (15-20 min): one variation, solo reflection, light or no sharing.
- Standard (30-45 min): one variation plus paired or small-group debrief.
- Extended (1h or more): offer both variations, or add journaling and a full-group harvest of themes.
Tips for Running This Activity Online
- Give people private solo time with cameras optional; this reflection often lands better unobserved.
- Use a shared board only for debrief themes people choose to share, not the raw writing.
- Send a simple printable gravestone or eulogy sheet in advance.
- Offer a short grounding moment before and after, and keep the chat open for those who prefer to type.
Background
This exercise draws on research on death reflection. People who survived a near-death experience often report lasting value changes: greater appreciation for life, more concern for others, less interest in material things and a stronger quest for meaning (Ring, 1984). Inspired by these reports, Cozzolino and colleagues (2004) created a death reflection exercise and found that vividly and personally imagining one's own death led people to act in more intrinsic, less greedy ways. This growth-oriented effect differs from the defensive reactions that brief, abstract reminders of death tend to trigger, as described by terror management theory (Greenberg, Pyszczynski and Solomon, 1986).
The idea of imagining your funeral or your gravestone is a widely used values-clarification device, appearing in Stephen Covey's principle of beginning with the end in mind and in acceptance and commitment therapy eulogy and tombstone work. Trainers Toolbox has adapted it into a group reflection.
References
Cozzolino, P. J., Staples, A. D., Meyers, L. S. and Samboceti, J. (2004). Greed, death, and values: From terror management to transcendence management theory. Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, 30(3), 278-292.
Ring, K. (1984). Heading Toward Omega: In Search of the Meaning of the Near-Death Experience. New York: William Morrow.
Greenberg, J., Pyszczynski, T. and Solomon, S. (1986). The causes and consequences of a need for self-esteem: A terror management theory. In R. F. Baumeister (Ed.), Public Self and Private Self (pp. 189-212). New York: Springer.
Covey, S. R. (1989). The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. New York: Free Press.
Hayes, S. C., Strosahl, K. D. and Wilson, K. G. (1999). Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. New York: Guilford.