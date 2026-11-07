Legacy Reflection

Preparation and room setup

Set a calm, unhurried tone. This exercise asks people to imagine their own death, so psychological safety comes first. Make participation genuinely optional, tell people they can stop at any point, and give permission to keep their writing private. Allow quiet individual space, and soften the lighting or add gentle music if it helps.

There are two variations. Choose one, or offer both and let participants pick.

Variation A: The Gravestone

Step 1. Introduce the reflection. We rarely pause to think about our own mortality, and starting from the finish lets us align how we live with what we most want to be remembered for.

Step 2. Invite participants to picture their own gravestone. On a printed outline or blank sheet, they write "Here lies", then their name and dates, to make the image concrete.

Step 3. Ask them to add a few words capturing how they would like their life to have been.

What would you like to see on your headstone?

How would you like to be remembered?

How would you like to have spent your time?

Variation B: The Funeral Speech

Step 1. Invite participants to imagine they are attending their own funeral, many years from now, and to consider what they would want to hear said about them.

Step 2. Ask them to write their own funeral speech, freely, without editing or judging. Words, phrases or full sentences are all fine.

Step 3. Reflection prompts:

What traits and values did you consistently show across your life?

Who and what did you have an impact on, and why?

Who did you care for, and how?

What are you most proud of?

What were you passionate about?

What is your legacy?

Debrief and Discussion

Bring people back gently, and invite (never require) sharing.

What surprised you about what you wrote?

Which values came through most strongly?

Where is there a gap between that and how you spend your time now?

What is one small change you could make this week to live closer to what matters?

Facilitator notes

Always check consent first and remind people they can stop at any time. Be ready to offer a quiet break if someone becomes distressed.

The Gravestone variation is concrete and visual; the Funeral Speech variation is narrative and expansive.

This is emotionally charged content. It is not suited to an icebreaker slot or a group with no established safety.

Formats and running length

Short (15-20 min): one variation, solo reflection, light or no sharing.

Standard (30-45 min): one variation plus paired or small-group debrief.

Extended (1h or more): offer both variations, or add journaling and a full-group harvest of themes.

Tips for Running This Activity Online