Gratitude Poncho
Participants create a paper poncho and write anonymous messages of appreciation on each other’s backs. It’s a fun and surprisingly powerful way to close a workshop with smiles, connection, and a lasting memory.
Goal
End the session on a high note by helping participants feel seen, appreciated, and connected to the group.
Materials
Instructions
- Give each participant a flipchart paper, but don’t explain the activity yet.
- Ask them to fold the paper in half twice.
- Ask them to cut a small corner in the folded center, big enough for their head to fit through.
- Invite everyone to wear their paper poncho.
- Ask participants to walk around and write short, anonymous messages of appreciation on each other’s backs.
- Once done, invite everyone to sit down and remove their poncho.
- Give them a quiet moment to read the messages they received.
Background
The Gratitude Poncho often feels strange at first, but it consistently becomes one of the most memorable moments of a workshop. It works especially well at the end of team retreats, offsites, or long sessions where participants have spent meaningful time together. Because the messages are anonymous, people tend to write more freely and participants often leave with a strong sense of appreciation and connection.
0 Ratings
1 Comments
Mehdi En-Naizi
Watch the tutorial video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IP76CPgt9-4&t=1s