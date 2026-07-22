Fire the Vibecoder
Fire the Vibecoder is a hidden-role party game wearing the skin of a corporate layoff platform. Everyone gets a secret job title, and one or two hidden "Vibecoders" are mixed into the team — the rest have until the end of the sprint to talk, accuse and reason out who they are. Almost the entire game is conversation: you defend your own record, poke holes in everyone else's, and the group casts a single vote to fire one colleague.
Goal
Put a group's persuasion, bluff-reading and group-decision habits on display in a low-stakes, funny frame. Good as an energiser or as a lens on how a team argues a case, handles disagreement and reaches a collective call under social pressure.
Materials
Instructions
Preparation & setup
- Get everyone on a voice call or around one table — the game is mostly talking.
- One person taps New game and reads out the short room code; everyone joins with their name.
- The host picks the role lineup (or hits Auto setup) and sets how long the standup discussion runs.
Running it, step by step
- Get your secret title. Tap your card to see your hidden job title and keep it to yourself. The Roles panel lists everything that could be in play.
- Get through the night. The platform goes dark for one short after-hours phase while a few roles take secret turns. Watch your own screen; you won't always know what changed.
- Work the standup. The feed reopens and a timer starts. Make your case, question everyone else's, and try to reason out together who the Vibecoder is.
- Cast one vote. When time's up, everyone points at one colleague or abstains — a single, simultaneous decision. The most-nominated person gets fired.
- Read the reveal and run it back. The platform shows who everyone was and which side won. Most groups immediately want another round.
Debrief questions
- What tipped you toward suspecting someone — evidence, or how they said it?
- Who ended up steering the group's decision, and how did they do it?
- How did the team handle a confident wrong accusation?
- Where do the "reading the room / building a case" dynamics here show up in our real meetings?
Variations & tips
- Best of three: run several short rounds and rotate who hosts; patterns in how people argue emerge across rounds.
- Mixed groups: it plays fine with people who never touch board games and lands hardest on anyone who's lived through a real reorg — pitch it accordingly.
- Add the evidence: for $30 the Team Building Bot produces a DISC-style behavioural read (beta), a Key Moments analysis and a Team Dynamics Map from the session. Opt-in; a mirror for the team, never a dossier for the boss.
Attachments
- 06b-results-top.png
- 05-vote.png
- 02-lobby.png
- 03-roles.png
- vibecoder.jpg
Background
Fire the Vibecoder is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups. Free to play with a free account.
Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/vibecoder