Fire the Vibecoder

Fire the Vibecoder is a hidden-role party game wearing the skin of a corporate layoff platform. Everyone gets a secret job title, and one or two hidden "Vibecoders" are mixed into the team — the rest have until the end of the sprint to talk, accuse and reason out who they are. Almost the entire game is conversation: you defend your own record, poke holes in everyone else's, and the group casts a single vote to fire one colleague.

Duration: 10m - 30m
Participants: 3 - 10
Difficulty:  Low
Tina PucSuperglue
by forSuperglue

Goal

Put a group's persuasion, bluff-reading and group-decision habits on display in a low-stakes, funny frame. Good as an energiser or as a lens on how a team argues a case, handles disagreement and reaches a collective call under social pressure.

Materials

    Instructions

    Preparation & setup

    • Get everyone on a voice call or around one table — the game is mostly talking.
    • One person taps New game and reads out the short room code; everyone joins with their name.
    • The host picks the role lineup (or hits Auto setup) and sets how long the standup discussion runs.

    Running it, step by step

    1. Get your secret title. Tap your card to see your hidden job title and keep it to yourself. The Roles panel lists everything that could be in play.
    2. Get through the night. The platform goes dark for one short after-hours phase while a few roles take secret turns. Watch your own screen; you won't always know what changed.
    3. Work the standup. The feed reopens and a timer starts. Make your case, question everyone else's, and try to reason out together who the Vibecoder is.
    4. Cast one vote. When time's up, everyone points at one colleague or abstains — a single, simultaneous decision. The most-nominated person gets fired.
    5. Read the reveal and run it back. The platform shows who everyone was and which side won. Most groups immediately want another round.

    Debrief questions

    • What tipped you toward suspecting someone — evidence, or how they said it?
    • Who ended up steering the group's decision, and how did they do it?
    • How did the team handle a confident wrong accusation?
    • Where do the "reading the room / building a case" dynamics here show up in our real meetings?

    Variations & tips

    • Best of three: run several short rounds and rotate who hosts; patterns in how people argue emerge across rounds.
    • Mixed groups: it plays fine with people who never touch board games and lands hardest on anyone who's lived through a real reorg — pitch it accordingly.
    • Add the evidence: for $30 the Team Building Bot produces a DISC-style behavioural read (beta), a Key Moments analysis and a Team Dynamics Map from the session. Opt-in; a mirror for the team, never a dossier for the boss.

    Attachments

    • 06b-results-top.png
    • 05-vote.png
    • 02-lobby.png
    • 03-roles.png
    • vibecoder.jpg

    Background

    Fire the Vibecoder is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups. Free to play with a free account.

    Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/vibecoder

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