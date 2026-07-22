Fire the Vibecoder is a hidden-role party game wearing the skin of a corporate layoff platform. Everyone gets a secret job title, and one or two hidden "Vibecoders" are mixed into the team — the rest have until the end of the sprint to talk, accuse and reason out who they are. Almost the entire game is conversation: you defend your own record, poke holes in everyone else's, and the group casts a single vote to fire one colleague.