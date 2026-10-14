Directness Gap: two round feedback demo and scored practice

Adapted from the Leaders ADAPT teaching package on hard conversations, licensed CC BY 4.0. SBED builds on the Situation, Behavior, Impact (SBI) feedback model from the Center for Creative Leadership. The Demands step and the Directness Gap exercise are by Andreas Pettersson.

The full package has 20, 45 and 90 minute session plans, a fictional case, scenario cards, a printable worksheet, discussion questions and a free self-assessment: leadersadapt.com/teach-hard-conversations