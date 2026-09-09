Decision Rehearsal

Prepare before the workshop

Choose one principle that you actually taught. Write it in one sentence and identify the relevant page or section of your authorized workshop material. This exercise should reinforce your teaching, not introduce an unreviewed framework.

Write a short, fictional situation in which the principle matters. Offer two or three plausible actions, and prepare a rationale tied to your source. Create two variations by changing one constraint, such as time, available support or competing priorities. Check that your preferred response follows from the facts supplied; if reasonable people need more information, make that the discussion rather than forcing a single answer.

Use the example below only if it fits your teaching. Keep real employee and client names, confidential incidents and sensitive information out of the exercise. Participants may pass. Do not use this method for safety-critical decisions, disciplinary judgments, certification or compliance assessment.

Workshop close — 15–20 minutes

Frame the exercise (2 minutes). Explain that participants will rehearse a decision and compare reasoning, not compete for a score. State the principle and show where it appears in the workshop material. Choose independently (2 minutes). Show the first scenario. Ask each person to choose an action and write one sentence explaining why before hearing other answers. Compare in pairs (4 minutes). Each person explains their choice. Partners identify the fact that mattered most and one missing detail that could change the decision. Debrief together (5–7 minutes). Invite two contrasting rationales without naming or ranking individuals. Return to the source and explain the intended reasoning. Acknowledge credible alternatives and revise an ambiguous question before using it again. Agree the follow-through (2–5 minutes). Offer two brief follow-ups, about one and two weeks later, through the group's existing agreed communication channel. Explain who will review replies and when feedback will arrive. Participation is optional; allow an easy way to stop the follow-ups.

Worked example — delegation

Example teaching principle: agree on the outcome, clarify obstacles and support ownership before deciding whether to take work back. This is a fictional teaching example, not a universal management policy.

Day 0: A colleague misses an agreed checkpoint on a routine project. The final deadline is five working days away and there is no immediate safety or customer incident. What would you do first?

A. Take over the task immediately.

B. Ask what blocked progress, restate the outcome, and agree on support and the next checkpoint.

C. Wait until the final deadline to discuss it.

Facilitator rationale: B is the intended starting point for this example because it gathers information while preserving ownership. A may remove an opportunity to diagnose the obstacle; C leaves it unaddressed. Different risk, urgency or repeated problems could justify a different response. Ask what additional fact would change participants' choice.

Day 7 variation: The colleague is progressing, but the client now requests delivery tomorrow while another priority competes for the same time. What would you clarify before agreeing on the next step?

Facilitator prompt: look for questions about the minimum acceptable outcome, real constraints, available support and who can authorize the trade-off. Do not label this open question right or wrong without that context.

Day 14 variation: A new, small task is delegated. The colleague asks you to check every minor step. How would you agree on a checkpoint that provides support without taking over the work? Explain your choice.

Facilitator prompt: discuss the task's risk, the colleague's experience, the agreed outcome and when to ask for help. Invite an optional, non-confidential example of something the participant tried since the workshop.

Run the two follow-ups — about five minutes each

Send one variation at a time with the relevant principle, a clear response window and a request for one sentence of reasoning. Review the replies before sharing a short rationale and addressing common questions. Keep any participant examples anonymous when discussing patterns; ask permission before quoting a person. Do not resend to someone who opts out.

For an offline version, hand out the two dated prompts at the workshop and offer an optional discussion at the next existing meeting. For remote workshops, use an accessible document and pairs or breakout rooms for the initial comparison.

Debrief and improve

Ask: Which fact changed your choice? Where did the source help? What was still ambiguous? What would you want to practice next?

Record participation separately from reasoning themes. A response, a correct choice or a self-report does not prove behavior change, retention, attendance or ROI. Use the feedback to improve the next exercise, and follow your organization's agreed privacy and retention practices.