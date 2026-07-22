Consensus
Consensus is a fast social-negotiation game that turns group decision-making into a spectator sport. Each round puts one opinionated question on every phone with four options and a pot of points — but an option only passes on a strict majority, and if the room can't agree, nobody scores. Every player is secretly paid to steer the group toward a different option, so the room has to actually talk, bargain and build coalitions to score at all.
Goal
Surface how a group really makes decisions when incentives are hidden and misaligned: who opens the bargaining, who holds out, how coalitions form and collapse, and how the group recovers from deadlock. Ideal as a warm-up before a real prioritisation or decision-making session, or as a mirror on team negotiation habits.
Instructions
- Step 1 Open a room - The host creates a room and reads the four-letter code out to the group. Everyone else joins on their own phone. No install, no account, three to eight players. A guided practice round is on by default and the host can switch it off.
- Step 2 Read the dilemma - Each round shows the same question and the same four options to everyone, along with the pot at stake. The pot scales with the size of the table. Only a strict majority passes an option, and abstaining counts against it.
- Step 3 Check your agenda - Your screen also shows a private card naming one option that pays you a bonus if the team picks it. Nobody else can see it. Argue for it openly, or lobby for it and vote somewhere else. Both are legal, but you have to cast a vote to collect.
- Step 4 Talk it out - The host sets 45, 75 or 120 seconds per round, and the discussion happens out loud, in the room or on the call. Nothing said during it is binding. The game doesn't referee any of this, which is the whole idea.
- Step 5 Vote, then watch the reveal - Votes are secret and you can change yours until the timer stops. Winning voters split the pot, a unanimous room banks a small bonus on top, and a deadlock rolls the pot into the next round. Then every vote and every agenda is revealed, and the next round starts with more on the table.
Attachments
- consensus.jpg
- 01-lobby.jpg
- 02-agendas.jpg
- 04-deadlock.jpg
- 05-consensus.jpg
Background
Consensus is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups. Free to play with a free account.
Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/consensus