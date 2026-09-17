Change Leadership - teams in transition





From Change Leadership Canvas & Workshop Plan – Digital Download – designed by riders&elephants (ridersandelephants.com)

The primary aim is to enable senior and team leaders to explore the pivotal role that emotion plays during times of change. Leaders will gain the knowledge and skills to better lead and support their teams through change periods effectively.



This workshop serves as a crucial platform for leaders to harness the power of emotion in leading change, ensuring that their teams are supported, understood, and motivated during transitional times.

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The ECD Change Leadership Canvas aids leaders in identifying desired emotions within their teams during change and highlights essential leadership actions to ensure a smooth transition.

Overview:

Personal Change Journey : This initial activity encourages leaders to reflect on their own experiences of change, focusing on the emotional aspects. It's an effective way to kick off an ECD Change Leadership Workshop, making the concept of change more personal and relatable.

: This initial activity encourages leaders to reflect on their own experiences of change, focusing on the emotional aspects. It's an effective way to kick off an ECD Change Leadership Workshop, making the concept of change more personal and relatable. Part 1: Think of the BEST change experience you’ve been part of; pick 1 black feeling card that describes how you felt in that change. Plus, share what you learned from that experience.

Think of the BEST change experience you’ve been part of; pick 1 black feeling card that describes how you felt in that change. Plus, share what you learned from that experience.

Part 2: Think of the WORST change experience you’ve been through. Pick one white feeling card that describes how you felt during that change. Then, share what you learned from that experience.





Change Leadership Canvas: This section helps the leader or leadership group pinpoint the emotions they want their team to experience during the transition, as well as those they'd prefer to avoid. Subsequently, they'll dive into understanding the leadership behaviours and actions essential for guiding their team through the upcoming change.





Team Agreements

What will you ask for?



What matters most to you?



Where can you be flexible?













SHORTER VERSION

1. Name the change. Say plainly what your team is walking into.

2. Choose how you want them to feel. Pick 5 to 7 black cards. The feelings you want people to experience as you lead through it.

3. Choose what to catch early. Pick 5 to 7 white cards. The red-flag feelings that tell you resistance might be rising, so you spot it to help manage it before it grows.

4. Decide what you'll do. Two or three things you'll actually do to make the desired feelings more likely, and the harder ones easier to raise.







