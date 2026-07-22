ALIGNED

ALIGNED is a fast party game about reading each other's minds. Everyone answers a prompt on their phone and the big screen reveals how aligned — or how far apart — the team really is. Short rounds and a lot of honest talking make it a quick, high-energy way to open a session or surface how well a group actually knows itself.

Duration: 15m - 35m
Participants: 3 - 30
Difficulty:  Low
Tina PucSuperglue
by forSuperglue

Goal

Warm a group up while gently exposing where they assume alignment they don't have. A low-pressure opener that gets everyone talking, works for a brand-new group or a long-standing team, and scales from a small huddle to a 30-person workshop.

Materials

    Instructions

    Preparation & setup

    • Get a shared screen visible to everyone — a projector in the room or a shared screen on the call.
    • The host opens ALIGNED in a browser and creates a room; players join on their phones with the code.
    • Confirm everyone can see the big screen for the reveal; that shared moment is where the energy comes from.

    Running it, step by step

    1. Pose the round. A prompt appears; everyone answers privately on their own phone.
    2. Reveal together. The big screen shows how aligned (or scattered) the group's answers were — the gap is the fun and the talking point.
    3. Talk about the gaps. Let the surprises spark quick conversation before moving on.
    4. Run as many rounds as the slot allows — anywhere from a 15-minute opener to a 45-minute session.

    Debrief questions

    • Where were we sure we'd agree and didn't? What assumption was hiding there?
    • Which gap surprised the group most — and does it matter for how we work?
    • For a newer group: what did you learn about someone you didn't expect?
    • If we re-ran this in three months, where would you want us to be more aligned?

    Variations & tips

    • Big-room opener: it's the one that scales to 30, so use it to kick off a large workshop before splitting into smaller activities.
    • Recurring check-in: light enough to run at the top of a regular team meeting as an alignment pulse.
    • Add the evidence: for $30 the Team Building Bot turns the honest talk into a Team Dynamics Map and Individual Communication Profiles — the short, candid rounds are exactly the input a communication profile needs. Opt-in; a mirror for the team, not a report to the boss.

    Attachments

    • aligned.png

    Background

    ALIGNED is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups. Free to play with a free account.

    Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/aligned

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