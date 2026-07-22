ALIGNED
ALIGNED is a fast party game about reading each other's minds. Everyone answers a prompt on their phone and the big screen reveals how aligned — or how far apart — the team really is. Short rounds and a lot of honest talking make it a quick, high-energy way to open a session or surface how well a group actually knows itself.
Goal
Warm a group up while gently exposing where they assume alignment they don't have. A low-pressure opener that gets everyone talking, works for a brand-new group or a long-standing team, and scales from a small huddle to a 30-person workshop.
Materials
Instructions
Preparation & setup
- Get a shared screen visible to everyone — a projector in the room or a shared screen on the call.
- The host opens ALIGNED in a browser and creates a room; players join on their phones with the code.
- Confirm everyone can see the big screen for the reveal; that shared moment is where the energy comes from.
Running it, step by step
- Pose the round. A prompt appears; everyone answers privately on their own phone.
- Reveal together. The big screen shows how aligned (or scattered) the group's answers were — the gap is the fun and the talking point.
- Talk about the gaps. Let the surprises spark quick conversation before moving on.
- Run as many rounds as the slot allows — anywhere from a 15-minute opener to a 45-minute session.
Debrief questions
- Where were we sure we'd agree and didn't? What assumption was hiding there?
- Which gap surprised the group most — and does it matter for how we work?
- For a newer group: what did you learn about someone you didn't expect?
- If we re-ran this in three months, where would you want us to be more aligned?
Variations & tips
- Big-room opener: it's the one that scales to 30, so use it to kick off a large workshop before splitting into smaller activities.
- Recurring check-in: light enough to run at the top of a regular team meeting as an alignment pulse.
- Add the evidence: for $30 the Team Building Bot turns the honest talk into a Team Dynamics Map and Individual Communication Profiles — the short, candid rounds are exactly the input a communication profile needs. Opt-in; a mirror for the team, not a report to the boss.
Attachments
- aligned.png
Background
ALIGNED is part of the Superglue game library — browser-based team games for remote and hybrid groups. Free to play with a free account.
Run it here: https://playsuperglue.com/games/aligned