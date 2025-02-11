Joran Oppelt has over a decade of experience in visual consulting, graphic facilitation, and executive coaching. He has helped shape strategy with clients in the fields of technology, sport, healthcare, and finance with a passion for leadership development and team alignment. With certifications in coaching, storytelling, design thinking and virtual facilitation, Joran holds a deep belief in the power of human potential and in art-making as a tool for healing and community building. Joran uses a strengths-based/Positive Psychology approach when coaching leaders and sees teams and organizations through a developmental lens. He enjoys creating safe spaces for groups to play with rigorous frameworks. These have included The Grove’s Team Performance and Strategic Visioning models, innovation/design thinking, OKRs, Integral Theory, Gamestorming, Storybrand, and more. Joran is the author of Facilitation: A Human-Centered Guide to the Art of Collaboration; Visionary Leadership; and The Visual Meetings Field Guide.

