Training Needs Assessment Template

A Training Needs Assessment is the process of discovering knowledge and skill gaps in a group or organization.

This template will guide you through that process with ease!

Created by Deborah Rim Moiso

The training needs assessment canvas
  • Time: 4 hours+
  • Difficulty: Medium
  • Designer: 1+

Objectives

  • Collect information on the training needs of a client and their organization;
  • Gain insights on knowledge gaps from discussing with prospective participants;
  • Learn more about knowledge and skill needs from a focus group;
  • Get inspiration on how to collect needs for a comprehensive Training Needs Assessment;
  • Organize information in a ready-to-use canvas;
  • Make informed decisions about future training design.

When should you use this template?

What actions should a trainer or learning designer take before creating a learning programme? The first step in an analysis is known as Training Needs Assessment or TNA.

In this template you can find ideas and inspiration on how to run a TNA, including individual work, the outline of a client meeting to collect their needs, and options to organize 1:1 interviews or a focus group with prospective participants.  

Who is it for?

Use this template if you are at the start of a learning design process and want to ensure your work ticks all the boxes. You can copy-paste it and adapt it to your workflow by changing the order of blocks and adding new activities. 

Organizing information from such a process can be challenge! That’s why we’ve created a Needs Assessment canvas you can download, print or copy as a support to organizing your notes.

