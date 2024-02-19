Training Needs Assessment Template
A Training Needs Assessment is the process of discovering knowledge and skill gaps in a group or organization.
This template will guide you through that process with ease!
Created by Deborah Rim Moiso – SessionLab
What actions should a trainer or learning designer take before creating a learning programme? The first step in an analysis is known as Training Needs Assessment or TNA.
In this template you can find ideas and inspiration on how to run a TNA, including individual work, the outline of a client meeting to collect their needs, and options to organize 1:1 interviews or a focus group with prospective participants.
Use this template if you are at the start of a learning design process and want to ensure your work ticks all the boxes. You can copy-paste it and adapt it to your workflow by changing the order of blocks and adding new activities.
Organizing information from such a process can be challenge! That’s why we’ve created a Needs Assessment canvas you can download, print or copy as a support to organizing your notes.
Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and the former co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità). She traines new facilitators and has designed and co-led 6 years of climate entrepreneurship summer schools, online and in-person, for the EIT Climate-KIC.
