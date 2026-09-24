Personal Energy Management Training

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This training session introduces multiple useful concepts around personal energymanagement.

Combining fun activities, discussion spaces, games and content, it's full of opportunities to identify growth opportunities, socialize personal challenges and different working styles, and learn about how to better manage one's personal energy.

Duration: Any
Participants: Any
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