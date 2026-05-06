Team offsite agenda
Team offsite agenda
6
This session collection covers the full programme for a multi-day team offsite, spanning an arrival day through to a leisure and departure day. It brings together all working sessions, social activities, meals, and logistics into a single, navigable agenda. The offsite is designed to balance focused working sessions with genuine rest, connection, and play. Across the programme, the team engages in an AI Hackathon, structured team discussions, an Open Space Technology day, and a range of shared social experiences.
Duration: Any
Participants: 8 +
Facilitators: 1 +
Difficulty: Medium
by James SmartforSessionLab Templates
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Author
James Smart is Head of Content at SessionLab. He’s facilitated workshops and designed elearning experiences for places including the University of East Anglia and the National Centre for Writing. At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.More about author