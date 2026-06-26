Setting up a facilitation Community of Practice

Author

Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and former co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. As a freelance facilitator, she has extensive experience in European projects, working with organizations in Italy and the EU to further collaboration, especially in conservation (LIFE) projects and environmental conflict prevention. She trains newcomers to facilitation in higher education institutes (Rondine Cittadella della Pace, Climate-KIC). She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità). At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.