Setting up a facilitation Community of Practice
Setting up a facilitation Community of Practice
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A lightweight opening session for a facilitation Community of Practice. Designed for 5–12 facilitators or facilitation-curious colleagues to build trust, surface shared challenges, and agree on a simple cadence.
Duration: Any
Participants: 5 - 12
Difficulty: Medium
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Objectives
- Help participants understand the purpose and spirit of the CoP.
- Establish psychological safety and low-barrier expectations from the start.
- Begin having conversations about what's working, what can be improved and create a support system for internal facilitators.
Background
Photo courtesy of Rareș Gireadă from IAF EME Romania conference, in Bucharest 2025.
Author
Deborah Rim Moiso
IAF Endorsed Facilitator | Content Writer @ SessionLab | State of Facilitation editor | Environmental conflict specialist
Deborah Rim Moiso is an Endorsed Facilitator with the IAF – International Association of Facilitators and former co-chair of the Italian IAF Chapter. As a freelance facilitator, she has extensive experience in European projects, working with organizations in Italy and the EU to further collaboration, especially in conservation (LIFE) projects and environmental conflict prevention. She trains newcomers to facilitation in higher education institutes (Rondine Cittadella della Pace, Climate-KIC). She is also a content writer for SessionLab and a published author of a manual and deck of cards on facilitation available in Italian (Facilitiamoci! Prendersi cura di gruppi e comunità). At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.More about author