Project Kickoff
Project Kickoff
176
Effectively kickoff a new project and ensure team alignment. Share expectations, define the timeline and create a solid foundation for next steps.
Duration: 100m +
Participants: Any
View Template
Use Template
Author
James Smart is Head of Content at SessionLab. He’s facilitated workshops and designed elearning experiences for places including the University of East Anglia and the National Centre for Writing. At SessionLab, we are passionate about facilitation. We believe good workshop design leads to better collaboration, enabling people to achieve great things. SessionLab is the go-to platform for session design, with an agenda planning tool, library of facilitation resources and vibrant community for facilitators. It enables facilitators to streamline workshop design through drag-and-drop scheduling, automatic timing and seamless sharing with clients and colleagues.More about author
1 Comments
Deborah Rim Moiso
On the one hand, my brain is saying this checklist item you've added is fine, and certainly good enough. On the other, I am getting some cognitive dissonance because a checklist is not "Additional Info" is it, so now I'd want the column to read "To-do" or something like that. I dont have a solution to offer.
about 1 year ago