Open Space Technology session

One of the famous stories about Open Space Technology (OST) states that it was designed in response to the comment that “Everything important happens in the coffee breaks”.

In Open Space, events begin with a blank, open agenda. Spaces (tables or breakout rooms) are set up, and timings allotted, but there are no topics nor speakers in the schedule. The day is designed together by participants, who offer to “host” sessions on anything they want to. Open space harnesses people’s passion, responsibility and creativity, often in unexpected ways.

OST sessions are ideal to:

Explore a topic with a diverse group of people (e.g. holding community events around a general questions such as “how can we improve life in our neighborhood?”).

Solve issues there is no available solution for , and that require different approaches and points of view (here are some stories from the Open Space Technology practitioners’ website ).

Kick-start the process of creating a medium-to-long-term plan or strategy for an organization.

Co-create a festival or event (the unconference model is an application of OST to such situations).

The session template is for a one-day event. To adapt to multiple days, just continue adding sessions. Get the whole group together at the beginning of the day to add new topics and/or re-arrange the day’s sessions. Reconvene a plenary at the end of the day to align and share insights.