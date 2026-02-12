Essential Online Event Agenda





In this essential template for an online event you’ll find all you need to kick-start your design. This customizable outline includes:



time for everyone to join and feel welcomed;

slots for presentations and Q&A;

and ideas on when to use breakout rooms effectively to encourage networking and learning.

Short informative sessions in online environments have become the post-pandemic norm of how we share content and information. People join webinars and online events from everywhere in the world. Communities form around a topic or practice rather than being constrained by logistics and geography.



This outline for a basic online session includes some of the best practices developed to support sharing information in virtual spaces.



Leading participatory activities before and after content delivery can boost engagement and learning; giving attendees opportunities to meet and network will ensure your session remains lively and provides real value to participants.



If your event runs longer and you have more than one speaker, simply adjust timings or copy-paste sections. Repeating the same series of activities for debriefing and drawing out questions and reflections after each bit of content delivery is generally appreciated by participants.



Repeating the same pattern makes the structure familiar and allows attendees to focus on their learnings rather than on learning a process. Just remember to add breaks!