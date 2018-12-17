People often struggle with brainstorming meetings. In fact, the concept of ‘brainstorming session’ is more and more associated with an ineffectiveness, where interesting and innovative ideas get quickly stomped on groupthink and loud voices.

This is the problem that the one-hour “Brain Sprint” process to addresses. It takes a good process and state-of-the-art techniques to allow good ideas to develop.

Brain Sprint isn’t just a substitute for the brainstorming process. It is rooted in the Design Sprint framework, which offers a highly effective way to innovate products and services. The approach of the Design Sprint to provide collective inspiration and an iterative way to build and select ideas makes it an ideal starting ground for effective ideation sessions.

The Brain Sprint is one approach to ideate. And it’s a hot one! But you can also variate it and adapt it for your own challenges. If you have a more complex project you can divide it and make several Brain Sprints.

The process is developed especially for idea generating with a clear briefing. If you have done once, you can repeat the Brain Sprint also in a shortened version, when everybody on the team is already deep in the topic. Then you can skip the first two or three exercises.